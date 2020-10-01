Zamfara sets up commission to investigate ex-governor over N107bn missing state funds

The Zamfara State Government has constituted a commission of inquiry to investigate the administration of former Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar over N107 billion missing from state funds.

The disclosure was made on Wednesday by Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu Gusau while briefing reporters after the State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House, Gusau.

The Deputy Governor said Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle had given the directive for the formation of the Commission of Inquiry following the gross misappropriation discovered by the State’s projects verification committee as contained in its final report submitted by the committee to the Council.

Mahdi added that the Council, during its deliberations, discovered a lot of loopholes in the financial activities of the Yari administration.

‘The findings of the committee show that the previous administration over invoiced projects to the tune of the total of N107 billion in 8 years,’ he said.

Mahdi said the Commission of Inquiry will be chaired by Justice Abdullahi Yusuf, former Chief Judge Katsina State, with other members to include Barrister Aliyu Salihu, Malam Aliyu Modibo Gusau, Malam Umar Yau and Barrister Musa Garba Bukkuyum.

The Deputy Governor further disclosed that the State Government will write to President Muhammad Buhari, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to investigate the sale of the N37 billion Promissory Notes and prosecute those involved in the scam on Zamfara State.