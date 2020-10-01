Kebbi announces Oct 4 resumption date for schools

Kebbi State Government has announced October 4 as resumption date for private and public schools in the state.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mohammed Magawatta Aliero, yesterday, said the date was agreed upon and approved by both the Federal Ministry of Education and Kebbi State government after deliberations on the safety of returing students to classes.

“We agreed that October 4 should be the resumption day, while October 31 will be the closing date for the third term academic calendar,” Director Quality Assurance of the Ministry, Ibrahim Bena, said in a statement on behalf of the Commissioner. He assured that resumption came after all necessary arrangements had been provided by the state government in line with the COVID-19 guidelines by the NCDC.

He said the 2020/2021 academic calendar would commence between November 2 – December 18, while the first term would kick off on December 19 and terminate on January 2, 2021. The second term would span January 3 – April 16 2021 and third term would last between May 3 -August 6, 2021.