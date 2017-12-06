OAU postpones convocation over workers’ strike

The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, have postponed the 43rd convocation of the university earlier scheduled for December 13 to 16, 2017.

This was contained in a release on Wedneaday by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, who stated that the postponment was unavoidable.

He said, “Due to unforseen development occasioned by the ongoing national strike action of the non-teaching staff unions of universities, it has become imperative for the authorities of the OAU to postpone our 43rd convocation.

“The non-definite date for the suspension of the strike action has made the suspension of the 43rd convocation of the university an unavoidable alternative.

“University management regrets any inconveniences that the postponement might have caused the general public, most especially our invited guests, the graduating students, their parents and guardians, friends and well wishers, the alumni, lovers of Great Ife and all other stakeholders.”

It will be recalled that the non-teaching staff unions of universities, comprising the Non Teaching Staff Union, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian University and National Association of Academic Technologists have embarked on an indefinite strike action against the Federal Government over an alleged disparity in the disbursement of Earned Allowance to all the staff unions in Nigerian universities.

Earlier, the withdrawal of services of the members of these unions had compelled the management of the OAU to ask its students to proceed on “End of the Year” break.