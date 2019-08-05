Obaseki a performer, deserves support, not removal —Odigie-Oyegun

Former Edo State Governor and immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has said the incumbent governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, deserves the support of the people of Edo State and not removal by any powerful individual.

Odigie-Oyegun, who was speaking with journalists in Benin as part of the preparation for his 80th birthday on Sunday, said removing the governor by whatever means would destabilise the state and make a mockery of her sovereignty as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

He said, “What is happening is a mystery to me and for funny reasons, we have been unable to get the story behind the story. All I know is that we have a government and the voice of the people says Obaseki deserves all the support that he can get.

“If anyone wants to remove him and destabilise the state, it’s wrong. The governor is delivering good governance to the people. They should wait until the party primary. I call on everyone to continue to support the governor.”

Odigie-Oyegun called on all residents of the state to be law-abiding and allow the nation’s constitution prevail irrespective of the interests of some powerful persons in the corridors of power.

“The issue in contention is before a competent court of law. Thank God we have a constitution that binds everybody. I am amazed that the National Assembly or anybody would issue instructions to a sovereign governor. I am shocked and amazed but I believe that in the coming weeks and months, the law will prevail,” he said.

The former governor maintained that as a former governor and National Chairman of the APC, he never interfered in the affairs and running of Edo State.

He noted, “I have never interfered in the running of the state but strangely, same is not the case and it is sad as people fail to realise we have two sovereignties: that of the president which reflects the nation and also the governor’s that reflects the state. Anyone that fights the governor undermines the sovereignty of the people of the state.”

Meanwhile, the Obaseki/Ogbeide-Oyo dynasty in Edo State has said there is no disharmony between the family and their son, Governor Godwin Obaseki as being insinuated in some quarters.

This came on the heel of reports that Obaseki had not only shut the door against politicians in the state but also against his extended family members.

Reading a statement by the family head, Pa Igbinokpogie Amadasun, to journalists at the family compound in Benin City, Assistant Secretary of the family, Mr Jackson Obaseki, said the governor did not close the door against his family and that members of the family were proud of the governor’s developmental strides.

￼“That members of the Obaseki family do not flock or hang around the Government House does not mean that they are in disharmony with the governor.

“We want to put the record straight that there is no rancour or conflicts between the governor and any section of the Obaseki/Ogbeide-Oyo family,” he said.

Pa Amadasun described rumours of the governor shutting the door against his family as “fallacious, baseless and untrue.”