Wife joins Sanusi four years after wedding

The Emir of Kano, Mohammad Sanusi 11, on Saturday, received his fourth wife, who he wedded four years ago in Adamawa State.

The new bride, Sai’ datu Barkindo, it was gathered, returned home after completing her degree programme in the United Kingdom.

It was learnt that Barkindo went to the UK to complete her university degree after the wedding at the age of 18.

She was brought to the Emir’s palace on Saturday while the traditional budakai ceremony was held on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the emir has described twins as a blessing.

Sanusi gave the description when a group, The Cornerstone, visited his palace on Saturday to commemorate the World’s Twins Day.

The monarch, who was represented by Danmadamin Kano, Alhaji Ibrahim Bayero, urged twins on the platform of The Cornerstones to inform the palace of their challenges for prompt action.

A co-founder of the organisation, Faiza Mukthar, said, “This is the first time we are celebrating the twins festival, especially here in Nigeria. We organised the event so as to have fun, among us twins, to demonstrate to the world that we are not only excellent but unique and have achieved a lot.”