Ogun State insures health workers, partners FG to feed over 60,000 children

Ogun State Government has enrolled over 8, 000 health workers for life insurance to further motivate the frontline workers in combating the coronavirus pandemic in the state in line with the State Assembly’s resolution for insurance for health workers.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who disclosed this while briefing members of the State House of Assembly on government’s efforts towards reducing the spread of the pandemic on the part of her ministry, added that the government had also finalized more incentive packages for the front line health workers during the pandemic.

Reeling out the strategies for the containment of the virus in the State, the Commissioner noted that as at today, 700 contacts had been tested, out of which 137 were confirmed positive, with 59 of them treated and discharged, 70 active cases and five fatalities recorded, acknowledging that available facilities at the centres had made response to the pandemic steady in the State.

On the modalities for the establishment of the five isolation centres situated in Sagamu, Ikenne and Abeokuta, Coker clarified that such was in line with the international standard practices in siting such centres close to tertiary health facilities.

Taking his turn to brief the lawmakers, the State Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Barr. Femi Ogunbanwo said the over 60,000 school pupils, who are currently at home would be fed within the next two weeks under the Home Grown School Feeding Programme of the Federal Government.

Ogunbanwo explained that the intervention would be done through collaboration with necessary stakeholders including the Parents/Teachers Association (PTA) and Local Government Councils at 290 designated distribution centres in the various wards across the State.

He clarified that the distribution of the palliative was done for the people without political consideration, adding that within two weeks, over 2,400 households had been enlisted in conditional cash transfer for the ongoing National Social Register of the Federal Government in the State which had not been achieved the last nine years, assuring that the State’s 100,000 target would be achieved within the next few weeks.

This, according to him was with a view to cushioning the effect of the impact of the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

Responding, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo challenged the Commissioners to improve on every measure at combating the spread of the virus, reiterating that the ninth Assembly would continue to collaborate with the Executive arm at ensuring that the State flatten the curve of the pandemic.

Oluomo also tasked the residents of the State to adhere strictly to guidelines put forward by health personnel including the maintenance of social distance, use of facemask, hand washing and other hygienic practices amongst others.