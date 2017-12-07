Ondo govt operations now fully-digital, says commissioner

The Ondo State Government says its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have moved from analogue to digital means in carrying out their operations.

The Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, said this on Wednesday in Akure at the inauguration of the Ondo State Integrated Financial Management Information System (SIFMIS).

Akinterinwa said that the system would enhance smooth operation, greater accountability, transparency as well as reduction in cost of finance.

He explained that the state was moving from analogue to digital means of treating official papers in keeping with modern trend in developed countries.

The commissioner added that the state had gone through all the required phases of the project to make it function optimally in the state.

He said the civil servants in charge had gone through intensive training in line with best practices.

“SIFMIS is a priority under the present administration and must be successful, no matter the challenges at the outset,” he said.

The commissioner asked stakeholders in all MDAs to clean up all teething problems associated with the system within a week.

Akinterinwa, who emphasised that the state would not condone non compliance on the part of any MDA, warned that all payment requests not adequately made through e-system would not be processed.

Earlier, the Head of Service, Mr Toyin Akinkuotu, advised stakeholders to be committed to the project as it would bring social and economic development to the state.

Similarly, Mr Laolu Akindolire, the state Accountant-General, implored stakeholders to improve on their ICT skills as “the state government has moved to automated system of payment.’’

He also admonished stakeholders to secure their passwords so that they would not get into wrong hands.

Mr Chinedu Onyekwelu, the SIFMIS Consultant, said majority of the civil servants “have been aware of SIFMIS long before it now.’’

“I am quite confident that the people will not find it difficult to implement, ” Onyekwelu said.