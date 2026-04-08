The State Chairmen of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have appointed a new interim leadership to oversee the party’s affairs pending its national convention.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Abia State Chapter, Don Norman Obinna, said the chairmen decided to intervene to ensure there is no leadership vacuum within the party.

The newly appointed interim National Working Committee (NWC) includes:Ogga Temitope Kingsley, National Chairman, Muhammad Khala Jidda: Deputy Chairman, Odion Kennedy: Secretary

Others are Kabiru Hussaini: Assistant Secretary, Dr. Charles Idowu: National Organizing Secretary, Johnny Derek: Deputy Organizing Secretary, Stella Chukwuma: Treasurer and Don Norman Obinna: National Publicity Secretary

Obinna noted that the interim team will liais with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to organize the party’s national convention.

“All we are trying to do is save the ADC from extinction,” Obinna said. “We, the State Chairmen, have done so much for the party and we don’t want it to die. The National Executive Committee (NEC) is not aware of the purported congresses taking place today. Most chairmen have dissociated themselves because the NEC did not approve them.”

Responding to allegations of outside influence, Obinna denied claims that the group is being sponsored by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This is just propaganda. No one is sponsoring us. We are working to save the ADC so it can participate in the next election. We have nothing to do with the APC.”