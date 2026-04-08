A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Senator Iyabo Obasanjo, held a private meeting with President Bola Tinubu at his Lagos residence Monday.

Daily Trust gathered that during the meeting, the daughter of the former President formally briefed him on her political ambition and plans for Ogun State.

Sources said the meeting centred on Obasanjo’s intention to contest the governorship of Ogun State.

She reported outlined her vision for the state, highlighting priorities in governance, development, and public service if elected into office.

During the meeting, the former senator was said to have reaffirmed her loyalty to the ruling party and expressed her commitment to its objectives.

She pledged to actively mobilise support for President Tinubu ahead of the next general election, emphasizing her readiness to contribute to his re-election campaign.

Obasanjo had sent tongues wagging at the weekend when he appeared in Tinubu-styled outfit.

At the inauguration of the Gateway International Cargo Airport, Iperu, Ogun State, on Saturday, not only did Obasanjo attend the event, he wore full Tinubu insignia agbada made of Adire fabrics.

There were speculations that Obasanjo, while regarded as Tinubu’s political rival, wore the outfit due to her daughter’s ambition and the need to get the President’s backing.