PenCom orders PFAs to implement pension enhancement for retirees

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has directed all Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to implement the second edition of pension enhancement for retirees on programmed withdrawal under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

PenCom, in a statement released in Abuja yestersay, said the exercise is for Contributory Pension Scheme retirees who have accumulated significant growth in their Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) and had retired between July 2007 and December 2017.

Subsequently, PenCom urged the retirees to contact their respective PFAs to confirm their eligibility and complete requisite documentations.

