The Joint Security Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace, has officially banned night mining and grazing activities in the Riyom and Jos South Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The Commander of the Task Force, Major General Folusho Oyinlola, announced the directive during a strategic stakeholders’ engagement aimed at securing the upcoming 2026 farming season.

Riyom and Jos South are vital hubs for food production and mineral extraction, yet both have been plagued by a resurgence of violent attacks and reprisal killings.

To prevent further bloodshed as the planting season nears, Operation Enduring Peace is intensifying its engagement with community leaders.

Major General Oyinlola emphasized that the ban on night activities is a proactive measure to deny criminal elements the cover of darkness to launch attacks.

The move follows a tragic incident in January where seven youths were killed at a mining site in Kuru, Jos South, during prohibited night hours.

In addition to the ban, the Commander confirmed the deployment of an Intervention Battalion of Special Forces, approved by the Chief of Army Staff, to bolster security across the region.

To further foster civil-military relations, the Chief of Defence Staff has donated bags of fertilizer to local communities to encourage a productive and peaceful farming season.

During the meeting, community representatives identified key triggers of local violence and called for transparency in resolving long-standing disputes.

Residents maintain that while the ban is a step in the right direction, only sustained cooperation between security agencies and the locals can ensure a lasting end to the cycle of violence in Plateau State.