The European Union has given its approval to a significant proposal from FIFA: the expansion of the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup to an unprecedented 48 teams.

This marks a substantial restructuring of the global club competition, promising a more inclusive and expansive tournament.

Under this new arrangement, Europe will be allocated a considerable 16 slots in the expanded tournament, further solidifying the continent’s robust representation in global club football.

This decision is widely anticipated to heighten the tournament’s competitiveness and commercial appeal, with a greater number of elite clubs from around the world vying for the coveted title.

Africa is also poised to be a significant beneficiary of this expansion, with between six and seven clubs likely to secure qualification spots.

This represents a substantial increase from previous editions and is expected to provide greater exposure and lucrative revenue opportunities for top African sides.

The expansion aligns perfectly with FIFA’s broader strategic vision to globalise club football and offer more competitive opportunities for clubs beyond the traditional strongholds of Europe and South America.