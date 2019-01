The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has removed the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi and three Deputy Commissioners of Police from the state Command.

The removed DCs were in charge of the Operations and State Criminal and Investigation Departments of the Command.

The IGP also removed 11 out of the 14 Assistant Commissioners of Police in the Command.

The transfers were with immediate actions. The Command is expecting a new CP any moment from now.