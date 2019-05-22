Police investigate Elumelu over allegations of threat to life, indecent assault

The Police has waded into allegations of threat to life, indecent assault and conspiracy levelled against Ndudi Elumelu, a House of Representatives member-elect for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in Delta State.

In a petition to the Delta State Commissioner of Police, a firm of legal practitioners on the instructions of Mr. Anthony Nnabuife Elue, a businessman, accused Elumelu of threatening to eliminate Elue, their client.

According to the petition which was copied to the Governor of Delta State, the Clerk of the National Assembly and the Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the threat arose from Elumelu’s alleged role played over the collapse of Elue’s marriage.

The law firm, M. N. Ugwuiyi and Co, stated that Elue had in 2010 and 2011 “noticed some unusual closeness between his lawfully married wife” and Elumelu.

“When Elue tried to talk to Elumelu who is his brother from the same Ezechima clan over his unwarranted closeness with his wife which is an abomination in their community, Elumelu started threatening his life, boasting that he will influence his wife to divorce him,” the petition which was also copied to the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a former deputy governor of the state as well as the member representing the constituency in the House of Representatives, read.

The petition alleged that true to his threat, Elue’s wife divorced him. “In 2013 he returned from his London business journey that he embarked on in 2012 and discovered to his shock and chagrin that his lovely wife who was living happily with him before he left the country for London in 2012 in pursuit of greener pastures for his family well being had gone to court to divorce him and elope with his two daughters from Asaba where he left them to Elumelu’s house who had earlier boasted of it,” the law firm stated in the petition signed by M. N. Ugwuiyi.

Seeing the situation on returning from London, Elue “made efforts to access his lovely children in accordance with the divorce order of the court which unequivocally gave him the right to have access to his children whenever he wishes.”

The petition alleged that Elumelu, “in connivance with Elue’s ex-wife, Winifred Nwakuso Onwuka, refused him access to his children which necessitated him filing a contempt proceeding to enforce the right of access to his children before an Abuja High Court wherein Justice O. O. Goodluck made an order which made it possible for his two daughters to spend a weekend with him sometime in the year 2017.”

Explaining the basis for the allegation of indecent assault on females against Elumelu, the petitioner stated that during a weekend in his home in 2017, his two daughters confided that “Hon. Ndudi Elumelu usually put blue-films and be dancing naked in their presence.”

The law firm alleged that “on many occasions, he (Elumelu) will be chasing them around inside the room while he is naked.” According to the petition, the children “reported this indecent assault on them severally to their mother who will always treat the matter with glove hands and our client is now troubled over the state of his daughters’ lives and whereabouts since then till date .”

The firm urged the Police to:

• Arrest Elumelu before his children will be defiled at their tender ages, and

• Initiate criminal prosecution of the lawmaker-elect.

Elumelu was elected to represent Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives during the last general elections on the platform of the PDP.

He was earlier in the House between 2011 and 2015.