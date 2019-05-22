Supporters Club commiserates with NFF, Lobi on Ogbeide’s death

By Akeem Busari

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has sent condolence messages to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Lobi Stars of Makurdi on the death of veteran soccer tactician, Solomon Ogbeide, who died on Monday in Makurdi.

Before his sudden demise, Ogbeide was reported to have complained of not feeling well before he slumped and died on Monday morning.

In a statement released by the National Chairman of NFSC, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, the death of the former Sunshine Stars of Akure and Warri Wolves coach was a shock to the football community.

” We are deeply shocked by the death of Coach Solomon Ogbeide. It is coming at a time, when we are praying fervently to God to spare and protect our soccer heroes who are suffering from one ailment or the other,” Ikpea remarked.

“We pray that God grant his family and friends the strength and fortitude to bear this huge loss. We also pray for our football authorities and stakeholders that God continue to protect all of us” he added.