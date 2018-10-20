Premier League: Mourinho heads to Stamford Bridge with Man Utd

Under-fire Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is returning to former employers Chelsea in the early kick-off on Saturday with hopes to snatch a positive result from The Blues.

Chelsea has started strongly under new boss Maurizio Sarri, and have won 20 points out of a possible 24 under the former Napoli boss. Central to Sarri’s positive start has been the attacking philosophy, unleashing a host of attacking players who had been hamstrung under the defensive tactics of former Blues boss Antonio Conte.

In injury news, Chelsea has only one doubt for the game with German defender Antonio Rudiger nursing a groin injury.

The 25-year old missed his countries international games and has undergone individual training sessions.

Expect Rudiger to undergo a late fitness test to see his availability.

Eden Hazard has been transformed under the guidance of Sarri.

The Belgian winger has arguably been the player of the season so far in the Premier League, and seven goals in eight appearances would certainly attest that the 27-year-old is playing some of the best football of his career at the moment.

The pressure is once again on Jose Mourinho, who returns to his former team where he lifted the Premier League on three occasions. A last-gasp 3-2 win over Newcastle may have brought the Special one some time, but United fans will be expecting a response from their side against one of their top four rivals.

Much of Manchester United’s season has been dogged by personal strife between Jose Mourinho and a host of players in the squad but in particular midfielder Paul Pogba. The win over Newcastle may have calmed the situation down, but the relationship between the player and manager will again be under the spotlight again when the sides meet on Saturday.

Responding to rumours of a host of players wanting out of the club, former Manchester United keeper Peter Schmeichel has hit out insisting that any players that want to leave the club should leave the side.

In team news, Luke Shaw & Nemanja Matic withdrew from international duty and will be assessed in the build-up to the game. Whilst it’s hoped that both Jesse Lingard & Ander Herrera who have been injured absentees in recent weeks could be fit for a place on the bench. – Bein Sports.