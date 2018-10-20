Ooni of Ife unveils evangelist as new wife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has unveiled his new wife, Olori Moronke Naomi Silekunola.

The Palace of Ooni of Ife announced this on Friday in a statement by the Director of Media and Public Affairs of the Palace, Mr. Moses Olafare.

The Palace confirmed that necessary rites had been fully performed for the union between Ogunwusi, who turned 44 years old on October 17, and the new bride, who is a prophetess and founder of the En-Heralds, an interdenominational ministry.

The new marriage was contracted about 14 months after Ogunwusi’s marriage with Wuraola Zaynab Otiti-Obanor ended.

The statement read, “There was jubilation in Ile Ife as the Arole Oodua, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, received his queen on Thursday, October 19, 2018.

“Her Majesty, Olori Moronke Naomi Silekunola Ogunwusi, is the new Yeyeluwa Oodua. Necessary rites fully performed.”

It was gathered that the traditional wedding was done in Akure, the Ondo State capital before the new bride was brought to the palace on Thursday night.

The new Olori, who was dressed in white attire was ushered into the palace by some traditional chiefs and was taken to Ogunwusi after the rites had been performed.

The Ooni had earlier announced her marriage on his Instagram page while showering encomiums on his new wife.

The new Olori’s En-Heralds ministry is based in Akure, Ondo State.

She was said to have started the ministry at the age of 18 and became a full-time evangelist in October 2011.