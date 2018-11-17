Promoth Manghat receives Arabian Business Achievement Award

Promoth Manghat, Executive Director at Finablr and Group CEO of UAE Exchange, was awarded with the Arabian Business Achievement Award 2018 at the Waldorf Astoria in Dubai in recognition for his business achievements in the financial industry and his pivotal role in the growth of Finablr and UAE Exchange.

Promoth Manghat, Executive Director at Finablr and Group CEO of UAE Exchange, said, “I have been honoured by Arabian Business at their Annual Achievement Awards in recognition to my role at Finablr and UAE Exchange and the wider financial services industry. It is indeed a privilege to be honoured among other stellar profiles of the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi; Abdul Aziz Al Gurair – Mashreq Bank; Prasanth Manghat – NMC HEALTH PLC; Dr. Habib Al Mulla- Baker McKenzie; Fadi Ghandour – Wamda Capital and many other important figures. I would like to take the opportunity to thank my team at various Finablr network brands including UAE Exchange, Travelex, Xpress Money, Unimoni etc., for their hard work throughout the years as well as to the organisers for acknowledging the high standards of customer experience we have built across 160+ countries.”

The Arabian Business Achievement Awards, organised by ITP Media group, is one of the most anticipated business events in the Middle East and recognises exceptional corporate leadership across a range of sectors.

The eight winners of this year’s edition were picked by a team of 16 Arabian Business journalists from a pool of over 400 shortlisted top performing business leaders across the Middle East.

About UAE Exchange

UAE Exchange is a leading financial services brand, born in the United Arab Emirates in 1980. The brand offers a full suite of diversified and innovative financial solutions in money transfer, foreign exchange and payments solutions.

The customer-centric ethos combined with a quality-driven approach, constant innovation in products and processes, and the deployment of latest technological advancements sets UAE Exchange apart from its peers.

The brand has been globally recognised and awarded for its corporate citizenship, customer service initiatives and business excellence such as Dubai Quality Gold Award, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award, Great Place to Work Award, Emiratisation Award, Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award etc.

UAE Exchange has partnered with leading institutions such as Emirates Foundation and Dubai Cares, and is a member of World Economic Forum and the United Nations Global Compact.