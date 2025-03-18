The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Monday approved the promotion of 66 senior police officers.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, is now an Assistant Inspector General of Police, while ace police spokesman in Lagos, Bode Ojajuni, has now been elevated to the rank of Commissioner of Police.

The Commission approved the promotion of 20 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police.

It also considered and approved the promotion of 19 Deputy Commissioners to the substantive rank of Commissioners of Police.

Thirteen Superintendents of Police and 14 Deputy Superintendents were also elevated to the next ranks.

The new Assistant Inspectors General of Police are Fasuba Akinyele Olabode, CP Special Fraud Unit, Force Headquarters; Musibau Omolabi Ajani, CP Admin, FCID; Aliyu Abubakar Musa, CP Katsina State Command; Patrick Adedeji Atayero, former CP Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD), Force Headquarters, CP Anti-Fraud Section, FCID, Director of Sports, Nigeria Police Force, and Deputy Commissioner Finance and Administration, Force Headquarters; Gyogon Augustine Grimah, CP Cross River State Command; and Olaiya Victor Mobolaji, CP Kwara State Command.

Others are Chukwudi Chris Ariekpere, CP Taraba State Command and Commandant, Police College, Oji River; Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, CP FOM, Force Headquarters; Olalolu Adebowale Adegbite, CP Interpol, FCID; Godwin Iguh Eze, CP SEB, FCID Annex, Lagos; and Disu Olatunji Rilwan, CP Federal Capital Territory.

The Commission also promoted to the rank of AIG Alausa Hakeem Tolani, CP Admin, PAB, Force Headquarters; Kareem Musa, CP Interpol Annex, Lagos; Mohammed Shehu Dalijan, CP Zamfara State Command; Dan-Mamman Shawulu, CP Niger State Command; Clement Robert, CP SERVICOM R&P, Force Headquarters; Musa Auwal Mohammed, CP Bauchi State Command; Thomas Abraham Nabhoni, Office of the National Security Adviser; CP Abel Jangnap Miri Zwalchir, ICT, Force Headquarters; and CP Ifeanyi Uka, CP Works, Force Headquarters, former Head of Projects and Equipment at the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, AGM Project, and later Ag. MD/CEO of the Nigeria Police Force Property Development and Construction Company Limited.

The 19 Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to the next rank of Commissioners of Police are Usman Tahir, DCP R&P, Force Headquarters; Sunday J.A. Okoebor, DCP Admin and Finance, Force Headquarters; Ayodeji Faniyan, DCP Zonal CID, Zone 5, Benin; Saka Adewale Ajao, DCP Zonal CID, Zone 2, Lagos; Omole Ola, DCP PSFU, Lagos; and Hope Urunwa Okafor, Deputy Force Provost, Force Headquarters, former Deputy Commissioner Administration, Osun State, Area Commander K, Morogbo, Badagry, and ACP Admin, Plateau State Command.

Others are Ajo Geoffrey Ordue, DCP DFA, Zone 17, Akure; Olufunke Adeayo, DCP Pensions, Force Headquarters; Ogunbode Stephen Olubunmi Ogedengbe, DCP X Squad, FCID, Force Headquarters; Iyabode Oluwatoyin Agbaminoja, DCP SCID, Oyo State Command; Adebowale Lawal, DCP State CID, Enugu State Command; Ojo Adekimi, DCP Operations, Kwara State Command; and Yemi John Oyeniyi, DCP DFA, Ondo State Command.

The Commission also approved the promotion of Obasi Mary Okereke, DCP Disaster Management Ops, Force Headquarters; Moses Ashu Ottah, DCP Ops, Eastern Ports, Port Harcourt; Felix Akoneme Nnebue, DCP ZCID, Zone 16, Yenagoa; Gazali Alade Abdul-Salaam, DCP CID, Railway Command, Lagos; Fidelis Ndubuisi Ogarabe, DCP Administration, Anambra State Command, DCP State CID, Enugu, DCP General Investigation, FCID, and former Chief Security Officer to two Governors of Enugu State; and Olubode Ojajuni, DCP State CID, Ogun State Command, Principal Officer 3 to former IGP Ibrahim Idris, former Area Commander, Area A, Lion Building, Lagos, and former Lagos State Command PRO

The Commission also approved the promotion of 13 Superintendents of Police to the next rank of Chief Superintendents and 14 Deputy Superintendents to Superintendents of Police.

All the officers appeared before the Commission in plenary and were subjected to examination and interactive interviews.

Commission Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu, presided over the exercise and was supported by DIG Taiwo Lakanu, Commissioner representing the police in the Commission, and Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, secretary to the Commission.