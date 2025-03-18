The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, as sulking, selfish and delusional.

“Nigerians are far more savvy than El-Rufai thinks. And they know that he is driven by raw self-interest rather than a genuine concern for the country,” APC declared.

APC gave the verdict in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, today, Monday. It was in reaction to el-Rufai’s recent criticisms of the party.

In a recent interview with BBC Hausa, el-Rufai said that APC had deviated from its progressive principles and was now dominated by politicians pursuing personal interests.

Reacting APC said: “El-Rufai stands diminished as the epitome of a self-interested politician, blinded by ego, driven by untamed emotion, and brimming with a vengeful desire to collapse the system.

“His claim that he exited because the party had deviated from its founding values or progressive ideology is a smokescreen to weaponise personal grievance garbed as principled dissent.

“He appears traumatised by his failure to land a ministerial position.

“Exactly how is the SDP, his new political abode, an ideological safe haven?

“El-Rufai’s claim that Tinubu has failed is as outrageous as it is bogus, and a gross distortion of the reality on the ground.

“Across all sectors, Nigerians are witnessing tangible progress in the delivery of the President’s campaign promises.”

APC said el-Rufai was bitter because he did not secure a ministerial appointment in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“El-Rufai is free to choose his political affiliation as he has done. He should quit sulking, get a grip, and salvage some respectability,” APC added.