Saraki leads Senate delegation to Adams installation as Aare Ona Kakanfo

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has assured the Aare Ona Kakanfo Designate, Aare Gani Adams that he will personally lead the delegation of the Senate to his installation as the 15th Aare Onakanfo of Yoruba land in January, 2018.

Speaking when Adams led his delegation to visit the Senate President in his office in the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, Saraki congratulated him for the title, noting that it was good that the younger generations are taking up the mantle of leadership.

According to him “I was very delighted and glad when I read it in the news that you have been appointed as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba Land, your determination and commitment to the promotion of culture and tradition as well as the defense and love you have for the Yoruba race and Nigeria led you to where you are today.”

In a release by the Aare Ona Kakanfo media office, it noted that the Senate President enumerated the virtues of the new Aare Ona Kakanfo, revealing that Adams was not a stranger to him, “You are not a new person to me, I have known you for long,

especially when I was the governor of the Kwara State, you come to the state for a lot of cultural and people oriented events, you have distinguished yourself, I thank God for your life.

I assure you that I will lead the delegation of the members of the Senate to Oyo on your installation day.”

In his speech, Aare Gani Adams explained that his visit to the Senate leader was to introduce himself as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land and request for the presence of the Senate President at his installation come January 13, in Oyo.

He saluted the courage of Saraki and praised him for the political wisdom he is using in paddling the affairs of the upper chamber.

Adams said, “We witnessed a lot of activities of different Senate Presidents since 1999, but the way and manner you approach issues are excellent, you have transformed and repackaged the image of the Senate.”

Some of the Senator who were at the visit include Senator Sola Adeyeye, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura, Senator Boroffice Ajayi, Senator Olamilekan Adeola and Senator Clifford Ordia.

In the entourage of Aare Gani Adams, are his Chief of Staff, Prince Akanni Segun Olalekan, Mr Tanimowo Babajide Akinkunmi and Bar Oguntimehin