Obaseki begins payment of stipends to Libya returnees

December 23, 2017 0

The Edo State Government yesterday, commenced the payment of N20,000 monthly stipend to four sets of Libya returnees in the state. Speaking at Idia College, in Benin City, where the returnees converged to receive the stipends, Chairman, Edo State Taskforce Against Human Trafficking, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, said the stipend would be paid for three months.

Omorogbe said: “When the first set of returnees arrived the state, the governor promised to pay them monthly stipend. This is the first of the payment and it will be for three months.”

