Senate summons NNPC GMD over fuel scarcity

The Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream has summoned the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Maikanti Baru, to appear before it on Thursday, having failed to appear today (Tuesday).

The committee seeks insight into recent fears of fuel scarcity in the country.

Chairman of the committee, Sen. Kabiru Marafa, stated this in a news briefing shortly after an investigative hearing on the matter on Tuesday in Abuja

“Immediately the issue came up, we contacted NNPC to know the situation of things and we were told that the rumours were unfounded and that they have written rejoinders to that effect.

“However, given the seriousness of the matter, we decided to invite the GMD to come and brief on the development and to enable Nigerians know the situation of things.

“Unfortunately he wrote informing us of his inability to honour the invitation.

“We hope he will be back by Thursday to tell Nigerians the true situation. Even if he cannot make it he can send people that are in good authority to speak on his behalf.

“There is an Executive Director in charge of Downstream who oversees the downstream generally. There is also the Managing Director of Petroleum and Product Marketing Company.

“So, whatever it is by next tomorrow we will be able to tell Nigerians what the situation is like and what the Senate is going to do in the event of any eventuality,’’ he said.

He warned filling stations in the habit of hoarding fuel to inflict untold pains on Nigerians to desist as it would not be business as usual.

He assured that the senate would work with relevant agencies of government to punish any filling station found wanting.

The committee also said plans had been concluded for it to conduct nationwide inspection of filling stations over recent fears of fuel scarcity in the country.