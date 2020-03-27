Six Lagos patients recover from coronavirus, set for discharge – –Governor’s aide

March 27, 2020 0

The Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Dr Tunde Ajayi, has disclosed that six of the patients at the Infectious Disease Hospital have recovered.

Ajayi via his twitter handle, @thetundeajai, said the patients would be discharged soon.

He wrote, “Six of our #COVID19 inpatients have recovered and will be discharged soon. There is something Lagos is doing right. Lagos takes the lead,” he wrote.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, 32 confirmed cases have been confirmed in Lagos State since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

COVID-19: Ogun doctors raise the alarm, want lockdown

Ogun State branch of the Nigeria Medical Association raised the alarm over the possible spread of COVID-19  in the state ...