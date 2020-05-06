Sokoto Assembly passes bill for 2020 budget review

Sokoto State House of Assembly has passed a bill to amend the 2020 appropriation law.

This was to enable the downward review in line with the existing global economic realities caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Alhaji Bello Ambarura (APC-Illela) moved the motion after the consideration of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at the plenary on Tuesday.

Presenting the report, the Committee Chairman, Alhaji Malami Basakkwace, (PDP- Sokoto South II), said the committee after due consultation on the government’s request to review the 2020 budget downward accepted the revenue outlay as follows:

BREAKDOWN OF THE 2020 APPROPRIATION LAW

“That the figures N43.75 billion, N19.85 billion, N33.30 billion, N20.90 billion and N35.17 billion under Statutory Allocation, VAT, Independent revenue, direct receipts and external loans, and other borrowing repayments respectively be left out.

“This is to insert the figures N23.03 billion, N9.71 billion, N21.84 billion, N16.90 billion, and N32.16 billion to the revenue outlay respectively.

“Moreover, the figures under expenditure distribution for personnel cost and overhead cost of N32.76 billion and N31.95 billion to be left out and N33.61 billion and N26.53 billion respectively inserted.

“Other amendments are of the pension and gratuities and capital project to leave out the figures N11.76 billion and N122.82 billion and insert the figures N5.18 billion and N84.64 billion respectively.

“However, under the total 2020 budget size, to leave out the figures N202.44 billion and insert the figures N153.10 billion instead thereof,” he said.

Alhaji Aminu Achida, the Speaker put the motion to a voice vote and was unanimously accepted by the members.

In another development the State Assembly members have committed 30 percent of their basic salaries for May, June, and July, to complement and support the state government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The development followed a motion moved by Alhaji Kabiru Dauda (APC- Gada East), and seconded by Alhaji Malami Basakkwace (PDP- Sokoto South II).