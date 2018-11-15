Sokoto Deputy governor resigns from office

The Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, has resigned his position.

Aliyu, who is the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2019 election, reportedly submitted his resignation letter to the state House of Assembly on Tuesday over alleged threats of impeachment.

However, the lawmakers said Mr. Aliyu was not forced to resign, even as they read the letter yesterday.

His resignation may not be unrelated to the defection of Governor Aminu Tambuwal from APC to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The letter, presented by Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided over yesterday’s plenary, read: “With gratitude to Allah, who granted me the opportunity to serve my state, I wish to humbly inform the Assembly of my resignation as Deputy Governor with effect from November 13, 2018.

“I, therefore, wish to extend my sincere appreciation to Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Assembly members and the entire people of Sokoto State for the support accorded me during my service.”

Aliyu, 48, and a former Commissioner for Health in the state, may be battling for the governorship seat with Tambuwal.

However, Tambuwal’s name was not on the list of governorship candidates released by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as he contested but lost at the PDP presidential primary.