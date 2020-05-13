Sokoto discharges 22 COVID-19 patients

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has announced the discharge of 22 patients of Covid-19 in the state.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello, Tuesday, said before their discharge, the patients were isolated and treated in two of the state’s isolation facilities.

The statement said the Commissioner for Health and Chairman of the state Taskforce on Covid-19, Dr Muhammad Ali Inname, who addressed journalists on behalf of the governor, stated that 19 patients had hitherto being discharged after they were certified as healthy and free from the virus.

“This brings to 41 the total number of Covid-19 patients, out of 106 cases, so far discharged by the Taskforce,” the statement quoted Governor Tambuwal as saying.

Describing the current discharges as “the highest so far achieved by the state,” the governor reiterated that “being Covid-19 isn’t a death sentence in any way”.

“This development shows that many of those infected by the disease do recover and go about their normal activities.

“For this reason, we should avoid stigmatization of any kind of those infected by the virus,” the governor implored the people of the state.

In his own remarks, Dr Inname said the Taskforce is doing its best to ensure that it curbs the spread of the disease by screening each of the suspected cases.

He also added that the Taskforce is intensifying efforts to trace the contacts of those infected.

“Contact tracing is ongoing. We have identified 844 contacts, tested 436 suspected cases and certified that 106 cases are positive,” the commissioner explained.