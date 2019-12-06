Sowore, Bakare regain freedom from DSS custody

December 6, 2019 0

Omoyele Sowore, the convener of the #RevolutionNow campaign and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare have been released by the Department of State Services.

Inibehe Effiong, one of the legal practitioners of the defendants confirmed this to our correspondent via telephone conversation this evening.

“I can confirm that both Sowore and Bakare have been released and are now out of the DSS facility at the moment as ordered by the court.

“We will be going back to court tomorrow on the compliance to the court’s.  We are hoping the compliance is total and definite”, he added.

The development followed today’s court ruling by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja for  their release within the next 24 hours.

Sowore, also the online publisher of Sahara Reporters has been kept  in detention since August 3.

