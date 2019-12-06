Umar becomes CBN Director of Currency Operations

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has named Mr Ahmed Umar as its new Director, Currency Operations Department, with effect from Thursday.

The bank said Umar succeeded Mrs Priscilla Eleje, who exited the bank on Thursday, having reached the statutory retirement age.

A statement signed by the CBN’s Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr Isaac Okorafor, said Umar, until his redeployment, was the Director, Trade and Exchange Department at the Bank.

Born on July 10, 1963, Umar joined the services of the CBN in May 1989.

He holds a Bachelor’s of Laws degree from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987.

He also holds certification in Information Systems Audit & Control Association, Illinois, USA and a Certified Information System Auditor.

He is equally certified in Risk and Information Systems Control.