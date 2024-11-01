Sulspap Microfinance Bank, a Nigeria’s leading customer-centric financial services provider, has announced the launch of its new Internet and mobile banking services, designed to offer customers a seamless and convenient banking experience across Nigeria and beyond.

According to a statement by Mrs Catherine Segine, MD/CEO of Sulspap Microfinance Bank, this digital leap allows Sulspap’s valued customers to access their accounts, make transactions, and manage their finances directly from their smartphones, tablets, or computers.

“With an increasing need for flexible and accessible banking solutions, Sulspap has stepped up to meet customer demands by introducing a secure platform that lets users handle a range of essential banking services. Whether it’s viewing account balances, making transfers, managing savings, or even applying for loans, Sulspap’s new digital services provide the freedom to bank on the go,” she said.

“At Sulspap, we’re committed to delivering financial solutions that truly meet the needs of our customers.

“Our new Internet and Mobile Banking platform provides a convenient way for our customers to access their accounts wherever they are, with the security and ease they expect from Sulspap.”

The Key Features of Sulspap’s Online Banking Platform include, 24/7 Account Access- Customers can now view their account details and balances, as well as monitor transaction histories at any time; Seamless Fund Transfers- Transfer money quickly between Sulspap accounts or to external bank accounts with just a few clicks; Savings and Fixed Deposit Management- Customers can keep track of their savings and fixed deposits, helping them grow their financial portfolio; Enhanced Security- Using the latest encryption technology, Sulspap ensures that customer information is protected, providing a safe and reliable digital banking experience.

The statement said the new era for banking at Sulspap “reflects its dedication to transforming the banking experience, providing options that fit today’s fast-paced, digitally connected world.

Customers can now avoid the need to visit a branch for everyday transactions, saving both time and effort while having full control over their financial activities.

“To Access Sulspap’s Digital Banking Services, Customers simply need to register on the official website or download the Sulspap Mobile Banking app, available on all major app stores. Once registered, users can securely log in, explore the platform’s features, and start managing their finances on the go.

“Sulspap Microfinance Bank is committed to providing accessible, customer-centric financial services, empowering clients to take control of their finances with ease and confidence. With the introduction of digital banking services, Sulspap continues to drive innovation and excellence in the financial sector.

“The Sulspap’s Internet and Mobile Banking services can be accessed through https://sulspapmfb.com or contact +2348064076024.”