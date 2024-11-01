The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians to the recall of Nivea Black & White Invisible Roll-on deodorant, 50ml labelled as providing 48-hour protection in African climates, following a warning from the European Union Rapid Alert System for Dangerous non-food products in Brussels.

In a notice released on Thursday, NAFDAC stated that the product’s batch number is 93529610.

“The recalled Nivea product is reported to contain 2-(4-tert-Butylbenzyl)

propionaldehyde, a chemical prohibited in cosmetic products due to its potential to cause harm to the reproductive system, impair the health of an unborn child, and cause skin irritation and burns to users,” the agency explained.

NAFDAC added that the product is manufactured in Germany with Bar Code Number 42299882.

It advised importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to prevent the importation, distribution, sale, and use of the affected Nivea Roll-on with the specified batch.

“Members of the public in possession of the affected batch should cease sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

“Healthcare professionals and consumers are encouraged to report any adverse events experienced with the use of regulated products to the nearest NAFDAC office, via pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng, E-reporting platforms available at www.nafdac.gov.ng, or through the Med-safety application available for download on Android and iOS,” it added.