Super Eagles squander two-goal lead to draw in Ukraine

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday threw away a two-goal lead to play out a 2-2 draw with Ukraine in an international friendly match in Ukraine.

The Eagles were two goals up in the first half and surrendered the lead in the second half after poor defending, with Ukraine scoring two goals in less than two minutes.

Joe Aribo got his dream debut for the Super Eagles when he tapped in an Alex Iwobi cross to put Nigeria ahead in the 3rd minute.

Victor Osimen scored from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 for Nigeria.

Zinchenko pulled one back from a tight angle for Ukraine to make it 2-1.

Ukraine were levelled within a minute to make it 2-2.