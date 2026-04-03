Despite not qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, Super Eagles are going to be busy during the summer FIFA window as Nigeria have been lined up to defend the Unity Cup title in London in May and also take on Poland and Mundial-bound Portugal in international friendlies.

NFF’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport, confirmed on Thursday that the clash with Poland will take place at the PGE Narodowy Stadium in the country’s capital, Warsaw on 3rd June, while the the clash with Portugal will take place in Portugal on 10th June, with a venue to be announced in the coming days.

The game against the Seleção das Quinas – name of the Portugal senior men team – will be the last game for the hosts before they fly to the far west to take part in this summer’s FIFA World Cup finals being jointly hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico.

Before the clash with Poland and Portugal, Super Eagles who are the Unity Cup holders are also scheduled to defend their crown at this year’s Unity Cup Tournament in London, taking place between May 26th and May 30th.

Just few days ago, Nigeria defeated FIFA World Cup-bound Iran and drew 2-2 with Jordan in an international friendlies in Antalya, Turkey

According to Eagles insider, the three-time African champions Nigeria are looking forward to a very exciting summer, as they are set for battles .