Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu and star goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie have been nominated for the 2025 Ballon d’Or honours, following Nigeria’s historic victory at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The 61-year-old Adamawa-born tactician has been nominated for the Women’s Team Coach of the Year award. At the same time, Nnadozie is nominated for the Yachine Trophy, which goes to the world’s top female goalkeeper.

Madugu led Nigeria to a record-extending tenth WAFCON trophy, as the Super Falcons surprised host Morocco with a stunning 3-2 comeback victory in the final.

It was Madugu’s first major title as head coach, having previously served as an assistant in four WAFCON tournaments (2012, 2014, 2018, 2022).

He now competes for the Ballon d’Or coaching prize alongside top names like Sarina Wiegman (England), Sonia Bompastor (Chelsea), Renée Slegers (Arsenal) and Arthur Elias (Brazil women’s team).

Chiamaka will battle Ann-Katrin Berger, Cata Coll, Hannah Hampton, and Daphne van Domselaar for the award.