Supporters’ Club celebrates Pinnick on his birthday

The Nigeria Football Supporters’ Club (NFSC) has sent a congratulatory message to the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick, on his birthday.

In the message signed by the National Chairman of the NFSC, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, the club prayed that God continued to grant Pinnick good health and wisdom.

“On behalf of myself, the leadership and the entire members of the NFSC, we wish Amaju Pinnick many happy returns on his birthday and pray that God continue to bless him with good health and wisdom as he continue to lead our football ,” Ikpea stated.

Ikpea further enthused that the recent rise in profile of the NFF boss in the football world would positively impact on Nigerian football.

“So many good things are happening in Nigerian football and we pray that God continue to guard and guide Pinnick and his team,” he added.