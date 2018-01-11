Supporters’ Club commiserates with Kwara Utd

The Nigeria Football Supporters’ Club (NFSC) has commiserated with the management of Kwara United football club over its involvement in a road accident on its way back to its Ilorin base.

The Harmony Boys who were newly promoted to the NPFL, had been involved in the NNL Super 4 league held in Lagos.

According to the National Chairman of the NFSC, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, it is unfortunate that the team was involved in a road accident as it prepares to return stronger to the NPFL.

“This is not a good thing for Nigerian football, ” the soft-spoken football enthusiast and successful businessman stated.

“The Nigeria football Supporters’ club prays that God heals and make strong those injured in the unfortunate accident. And we hope and pray that they return stronger and better to Nigerian football, ” Ikpea added.