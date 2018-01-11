Petrol queues return to FCT

Petrol scarcity that abated last week was worse off on Wednesday in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with motorists queuing in the few petrol stations that had products the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The situation resulted in endless queues in most of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) affiliate stations that had the product like the mega station on Kubwa Expressway and Olusegun Obasanjo expressway.

A few major marketers that also had the product also record very long queues .

But NNPC enjoined motorists in Abuja, its environs and other parts of the Country not to engage in any panic buying of petroleum products.

The corporation assured motorists that the it has robust stock of PMS, otherwise called petrol, which is sufficient to serve the nation for more than 30 days.

This plea comes on the heels of queues noticeable in some fuel stations, especially in Abuja, said the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu in a statement yesterday.

The statement advised motorists to report any marketer selling above N145 per litre of petrol or hoarding the products to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) which is statutorily empowered to deal with such issues.

DPR has offices located in all parts of the country.

Law enforcement agencies, according to him, would mete out appropriate sanctions to operators of fuel stations who engage in hoarding or sell products above the recommended band. – The Nation.