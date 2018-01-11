Related Articles
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle) with the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Enugu, Mr. Ayodele Adeshina(right) and the Garrison Commander, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Brig. Gen. Lasisi Adegboye during the inspection tour of the new State Headquarters, yesterday.
January 5, 2018
First Baby of the Year: Wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi (left), with Mrs. Otunowu Idowu, and her baby first to be delivered yesterday at the Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka, Enugu State.
January 1, 2018
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle) dancing with the former Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo (right) and the state’s Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Princess Peace Nnaji after the governor was conferred with the Chieftancy tittle of “Ochili Ozua Gburugburu Iwollo Omasi Kingdom” during the Civic Reception in honour of his Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Dr. Festus Uzor by Iwollo community, yesterday.
December 30, 2017