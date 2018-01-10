Taraba Assembly by-election holds Saturday – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, said it has concluded plans to conduct a free and fair House of Assembly by-election for the Ardo Kola state constituency in Taraba on Saturday, January 13.

Supervising Resident Electoral Commissioner for Taraba, Barr. Kassim Gaidam, who is the REC for Adamawa state, told stakeholders at a meeting in Jalingo that all logistics arrangements have been put in place for the conduct of the election.

We are deploying 488 Corps Members as poll officials who will work with our staff deployed for the by-election, exception of our staff from Ardo Kola where the election is taking place.

“I want to call on all relevant stakeholders to work closely with us so that we can beat the Anambra record of peaceful, free and fair election on Saturday,” he said.

Gaidam who said the commission will make use of card readers for accreditation of voters, explained that only voters with permanent voters cards and whose names appeared on the register would participate in the election.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Tafida in a remark expressed the readiness of the police and other security agencies for the peaceful conduct of the election.