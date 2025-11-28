President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC).

‎

‎The committee, chaired by Mr Joseph Tegbe, would drive the implementation of the administration’s landmark tax reforms in line with national economic aspirations.

‎

‎Presidential spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

‎

‎He said the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, would supervise the committee’s activities.

‎The committee, he said, would conduct extensive consultations across the public and private sectors to ensure broad-based input into the implementation process.

‎

‎Tegbe is a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

‎

‎He brings over 35 years of professional experience, including his role as Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa.

‎

‎Mrs Sanyade Okoli, Special Adviser to the President on Finance and Economy, would serve as Secretary, while other members include Ismaeel Ahmed and Rukaiya El-Rufai.

‎

‎Tinubu said effective implementation of the new Tax Acts remained central to the administration’s economic transformation agenda and strengthening of public finance management.

‎

‎“These new Tax Acts reflect our commitment to building a fair, transparent, and technology-driven tax system that supports economic growth while protecting the interests of citizens and businesses.

‎

‎“The National Tax Policy Implementation Committee will ensure coherent, effective, and well-aligned implementation across all levels of government,” he said.

‎

‎The committee’s mandate includes nationwide stakeholder engagements, public awareness campaigns, and alignment of revenue and regulatory agencies to ensure smooth implementation of the new tax laws.

‎

‎It also emphasises strong inter-agency coordination, harmonisation of existing frameworks, and unified reporting throughout the transition.

‎

‎The committee comprises experts in tax administration, finance, law, private sector and civil society.

‎

‎Tegbe expressed readiness to work diligently toward successful execution.

‎

‎“We understand the strategic importance of these Tax Acts.

“Our committee will work closely with all stakeholders to ensure seamless implementation and build public trust in the tax system,” he said.

‎

‎Edun, on his part, said that the committee marked a significant step toward resetting the national fiscal framework for inclusive economic growth.

‎

‎The NTPIC is expected to enhance revenue mobilisation, reduce leakages and reinforce accountability, boosting fiscal sustainability and advancing national development goals. – NAN.