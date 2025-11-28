President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC).
The committee, chaired by Mr Joseph Tegbe, would drive the implementation of the administration’s landmark tax reforms in line with national economic aspirations.
Presidential spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
He said the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, would supervise the committee’s activities.
The committee, he said, would conduct extensive consultations across the public and private sectors to ensure broad-based input into the implementation process.
Tegbe is a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.
He brings over 35 years of professional experience, including his role as Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa.
Mrs Sanyade Okoli, Special Adviser to the President on Finance and Economy, would serve as Secretary, while other members include Ismaeel Ahmed and Rukaiya El-Rufai.
Tinubu said effective implementation of the new Tax Acts remained central to the administration’s economic transformation agenda and strengthening of public finance management.
“These new Tax Acts reflect our commitment to building a fair, transparent, and technology-driven tax system that supports economic growth while protecting the interests of citizens and businesses.
“The National Tax Policy Implementation Committee will ensure coherent, effective, and well-aligned implementation across all levels of government,” he said.
The committee’s mandate includes nationwide stakeholder engagements, public awareness campaigns, and alignment of revenue and regulatory agencies to ensure smooth implementation of the new tax laws.
It also emphasises strong inter-agency coordination, harmonisation of existing frameworks, and unified reporting throughout the transition.
The committee comprises experts in tax administration, finance, law, private sector and civil society.
Tegbe expressed readiness to work diligently toward successful execution.
“We understand the strategic importance of these Tax Acts.
“Our committee will work closely with all stakeholders to ensure seamless implementation and build public trust in the tax system,” he said.
Edun, on his part, said that the committee marked a significant step toward resetting the national fiscal framework for inclusive economic growth.
The NTPIC is expected to enhance revenue mobilisation, reduce leakages and reinforce accountability, boosting fiscal sustainability and advancing national development goals. – NAN.
