Hon. Sani Aliyu Danlami, a member of the House of Representatives, has lost his bid to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the 2027 election in Katsina Central Federal Constituency.

Danlami, who is currently serving his second term at the Green Chamber, was edged out after days of intense consultations among party stakeholders and power brokers.

The stakeholders settled for Abba Mangal, one of the sons of billionaire businessman, Dahiru Mangal, as the party’s flag bearer.

The decision marks a significant political shift in the constituency, given Danlami’s incumbency and grassroots structure.

The emergence of the younger Mangal, a legal practitioner, has set tongues wagging as he did not publicly declare interest in the race.

Danlami has accepted the outcome of the consensus process and called on his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding.

In a statement, he urged party faithful to shun violence and prioritize peace and unity, stressing the importance of maintaining stability within the state and the party.

However, sources familiar with the negotiations revealed that the consensus process spanned two days, from Tuesday to Thursday, and involved multiple rounds of deliberations among aspirants and their backers.

The contest was said to be highly competitive, with several notable figures lobbying vigorously for the ticket.

It was also revealed that among those who jostled for the position were Lawal Amadu Joka, a former Aide-de-Camp to ex-governor Aminu Bello Masari; Haruna Maiwada; Ibrahim Ali Guguwa; Sani Danlami; Hon. Abdurashid Abba

Dahiru Mangal is very influential in Katsina’s political landscape.

His role in shaping electoral outcomes in the state dates back over two decades, notably his support for the late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s successful re-election as governor in 2003.

Since then, Mangal is believed to have played a pivotal role in determining key political appointments and elective positions across the state.

However, this development marks the first time a member of his immediate family has emerged as a frontline candidate for elective office.

As preparations for the polls intensify, attention will now shift to how aggrieved aspirants and their supporters align with the party’s decision, and whether the APC can maintain cohesion in Katsina going forward.