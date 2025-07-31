President Bola Tinubu has approved a one-year extension of the tenure of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

Adeniyi, whose tenure was initially set to expire on August 31, 2025, will now remain in office until August 2026.

According to a statement signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the extension is aimed at allowing Adeniyi to consolidate ongoing reforms and complete key initiatives of the Tinubu administration.

These include the modernisation of the Customs Service, implementation of the National Single Window Project, and Nigeria’s obligations under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) protocol.

“President Tinubu recognises Mr. Adeniyi’s steadfast leadership and commitment to service.

“The President is confident that this extension will further strengthen the Nigeria Customs Service in achieving its strategic mandate of trade facilitation, revenue generation, and border security,” the statement read.

Tinubu appointed Adeniyi as the CG of the Nigeria Customs Service in October 2023.

Adeniyi, who took over from former CG Hameed Ali in June 2023, had initially been appointed in an acting capacity before his confirmation in October of the same year.