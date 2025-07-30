The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has inaugurated the Anti-Corruption Transparency Unit of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

The inauguration follows the anti-graft agency’s revelation on Tuesday that 92 Ministries, Departments and Agencies were yet to establish ACTU units, while 172 others had weak or ineffective units.

The ICPC made the revelation in a report presented at an investigative hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption in Abuja.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Committee in Abuja on Wednesday, Chairman of the ICPC, Musa Aliyu, represented by the Deputy Director of Systems Study and Review, Jude Okoye, thanked the ministry for the support in facilitating the inauguration of the Unit.

He emphasised that the Unit “functions as internal mechanisms to identify and address systemic weaknesses while ensuring compliance and ethical standards across MDAs,” adding that the ACTU will also support the Management of the Ministry in achieving its mandate.

“Aligned with FMWA’s vision: ‘To help build a Nigerian Society that guarantees equal access to social, economic and wealth creation opportunities to all, irrespective of gender; places premium on protection of the child, the aged and persons with disabilities; focuses attention of key operators in both private and public sectors on mainstreaming the concerns of these groups of people in national development process’, the ACTU will serve as a strategic instrument to support Management in achieving these objectives through its mandated duties,” the ICPC boss stated.

Aliyu outlined the duties of the Unit to include conducting periodic sensitisation and training of staff to foster anti-corruption awareness and adherence to ethical standards, examining organisational systems, processes, and procedures prone to corruption and proposing actionable solutions, and conducting Corruption Risk Assessments to proactively identify potential vulnerabilities and mitigate risks, among others.

He further stressed that the ACTU Unit functions as a complementary body to Management, operating under the direct oversight of the Permanent Secretary.

“Its role is not to compete with or replace Management but to strengthen efforts in promoting transparency, accountability, and ethical practices. In this context, I urge Management to provide the necessary support to ACTU by creating an enabling environment, allocating adequate funds, ensuring proper office facilities and granting representation in standing committees, as stipulated in the government circular Ref No: OHCSF/SPSO/CSTD/314/T2/61, dated 5th

October, 2016,” he added.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Maryam Kesinro, expressed her appreciation to the ICPC for partnering with the ministry in the fight against corruption.

She described the inauguration of the Unit as a “decisive milestone” in the efforts to entrench values of transparency and accountability within public service.

“Today’s inauguration ceremony represents more than a formality; it is a decisive milestone in our collective commitment to entrenching the values of transparency, integrity and accountability within the public service.

“While ACTU serves as an institutional anchor in this endeavour, the fight against corruption is a collective responsibility. It demands our active engagement, vigilance and integrity of every staff member of the Ministry,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary also reaffirmed the ministry’s zero tolerance policy to corruption, adding that the Ministry was committed to supporting the inaugurated committee to achieve the mandate of the ICPC.

Kesinro charged members of the committee “to discharge their duties with utmost diligence and in full compliance with ICPC standing orders,” stating that, “No man is above the law.”

Chairman of the ACTU Committee, Musa Aliyu Musa, while accepting his nomination and installation as Chairman, thanked the ministry and the anti-graft agency for the confidence reposed in them to be members of the committee, while pledging the members’ commitment to abiding by the mandate of the Unit.