President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Super Falcons on their triumph at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where they clinched a record 10th continental title.

The Nigerian team staged a dramatic comeback on Saturday night in Rabat, Morocco, defeating the hosts 3-2 in front of a passionate home crowd to lift the trophy.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described the team’s performance as a testament to the resilience and fighting spirit of Nigerians.

Tinubu said, “The Super Falcons’ spectacular performance tonight in Rabat, coming from behind to beat a spirited Moroccan side playing in front of a passionate home crowd, exemplifies the determination that defines the Nigerian spirit.”

“With hard work, dedication, and tenacity, you have achieved the mission the nation dreamed of and prayed for. The nation looks forward to welcoming our champions. Congratulations! Nigeria celebrates you,” he added.