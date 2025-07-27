Nigeria’s Super Falcons came from behind to secure a dramatic 3–2 victory over Morocco in a thrilling Women’s Africa Cup of Nations clash played on Saturday.

Morocco took an early lead through Ghizlane Chebbak in the 12th minute, and doubled their advantage when Sanaâ Mssoudy found the back of the net in the 24th minute.

However, Nigeria responded with a determined second-half performance that turned the game around.

Esther Okoronkwo pulled one back for Nigeria in the 64th minute from the penalty spot, before Folashade Florence Ijamilusi levelled the scoreline with a goal in the 71st minute.

Jennifer Echegini completed the comeback with a late winner in the 88th minute, sealing the Super Falcons’ win.

Nigeria edged Morocco in most of the match statistics, recording 14 shots compared to Morocco’s 10, with five of those on target. The Super Falcons also held 55% possession, completed 280 passes with a 69% accuracy rate, and had five corners against Morocco’s three.

Despite the high intensity, the game was fair with no yellow or red cards issued. Nigeria committed seven fouls, while Morocco had 12.