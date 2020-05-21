Osinbajo, others propose free healthcare, improved power for Nigerians

The National Council on Privatization (NCP) in a meeting chaired by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, seeks the approval for free health care delivery and improved power supply to benefit millions of Nigerians.

Osinbajo, while presiding over the council meeting on Tuesday, approved the preparation and presentation to President Muhammadu Buhari, a draft legislative instrument to enact the Health Sector Reform Bill and associated legislation.

In a tweet by Laolu Akande, the spokesman to the Vice President, it was revealed that among issues discussed by the NCP are; the power sector and comprehensive healthcare reforms.

He recalled that the critical point of “Buhari administration’s reform will ensure that several millions of Nigerians who can’t afford to pay, would receive efficient healthcare services once the new system takes off.”

Members of the NCP include some ministers, the CBN Governor and the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises who doubles as the secretary of the Council. – The News.