Ugwuanyi approves rehabilitation of Nsukka failed culvert, access road in Enugu

The Enugu State Executive Council (EXCO) has approved contracts for the immediate rehabilitation of the failed culvert along the Onuiyi residence of Nigeria’s first President, the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, in Nsukka, as well as the access road to the 103 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Awkunanaw Barracks, Enugu.

Addressing newsmen after the council’s meeting, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, stated that the approvals were in line with the governor’s massive infrastructural development in the state through urban and rural roads rehabilitation aimed at improving the living standard of the people of the state.

It would be recalled that Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had on his way back to the Government House, Enugu, after attending the 10th monthly raffle draw of the Enugu State Traders Empowerment Scheme, held a few days ago at Afor Awkunanaw, Gariki Market, Enugu, inspected the said 103 Battalion road for possible intervention of the state government.

The council also approved the release of the sum of N184 million for the upgrade of the Mpu Youth Centre in Aninri Local Government Area, earlier approved by the Chief of Army Staff for the establishment of Army Command Technical College.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uchenna Eze, who also briefed newsmen, noted that the decision was sequel to the earlier approval given by the council on the subject, adding that Gov. Ugwuanyi in his magnanimity directed that the upgrade of the centre be carried out by works department of the Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB).

Prof. Eze disclosed that the council equally approved the revitalization of non-formal secondary schools in the state, in keeping with the governor’s vision to ensure access to quality and inclusive education “to make sure that everybody gets the opportunity of going to school”.

According to the Education Commissioner, “the state government has done a lot in the area of formal education. But we all know that there are some people who didn’t have the opportunity of continuing their education after primary six and now they have seen the importance of furthering their education and one means of providing them that opportunity is through the non-formal education sector.

“And that is why the EXCO in her wisdom decided that throughout the state that we should ensure that we open up centres where those who want to acquire secondary school education will now have the opportunity of doing so”.

Reiterating the commitment of the state government towards a literate society for the realization of a knowledge driven economy, Prof. Eze stressed that it was “the decision of the council to make sure that every individual has access to equal education”.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information, Ogbuagu Anikwe announced that the council approved the payment of gratuity to visually impaired workers who retired from the state civil service and wrote a passionate letter to the governor asking for payment of their entitlement.

Hon. Anikwe explained that the council in giving the approval added a proviso that government should seek every other visually impaired retired civil servant who has not received his or her gratuity to benefit, accordingly.