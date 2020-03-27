UK PM tests positive to Covid-19, vows to ‘lead the national fightback’ from home

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will continue to lead the nation from home after testing positive for Covid-19.

“I’ve developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus, that’s a temperature and a persistent cough,” Mr Johnson said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

“On the advice of the chief medical officer, I have taken a test and that has come out positive.

“I’m working from home and self-isolating. That’s entirely the right thing to do.

“I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of technology, to communicate with my top team and lead the national fightback against the virus.”

