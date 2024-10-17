Senators, yesterday, had a heated argument on the floor of the Upper Legislative Chamber, over a bill on the creation of a new agency to handle narcotics and rehabilitation of drug abusers in the country.

Trouble started when the senator representing Kano South, Sumaila Kawu, advocated that elected and appointed political office holders should be subjected to drug tests before assuming office, while contributing to a debate on the general principles of a bill seeking to establish a National Institute for Drug Awareness and Rehabilitation to coordinate and promote awareness, prevent substance abuse and facilitate the rehabilitation of drug users, sponsored by Rufai Hangar from Kano Central.

The Kano South senator said some of the homes of lawmakers and constituency offices are used to stockpile drugs. He also alleged that political leaders buy drugs for their supporters during elections, stressing that it would be difficult to curtail unless certain issues were addressed.

The senator further alleged that most security operatives and other high profile Nigerians, including politicians, are drug peddlers.

“We need to create a situation where before conducting elections or before taking appointments, you must go for a drug test.

“As I am speaking now, most of our officers in our constituencies, most of our political officers, most of our houses, when you go there, you will find out that there is a mountain of drugs.

“There are drug dealers in our offices and our houses. I am immune to talk, I am in the chamber of the Senate and I can take you to some of the political leaders who are in so many ways contributing to drug abuse in Nigeria. Mr. President, we need to be serious,” he said.

He added that the problem of drug trafficking and consumption have eaten deep into the fabric of the society.

“Drug abuse is a major problem in Nigeria. In Kano and in other parts of Nigeria, drug abuse is high. Students are involved and it has eaten deep into the society. It is a big problem that we need to confront.

“Politicians give drugs to their supporters during elections. We know these things. Some security operatives sell drugs and we have others even in families who sell these drugs. We know these things.

“Let us tell each other the truth. I am proposing that all political office holders, both elective and appointive, must be subjected to compulsory drug tests. Those who are found to be abusers should not be allowed to hold public offices,” he said.

He was abruptly stopped by the Senate Deputy President, Jibrin Barau, who presided.

He cited Order 36 of the standing rules of the upper legislative chamber and ruled him out of order.

Leading the debate, Hangar said drug abuse has enabled crime in the country.

“The objective of this bill is to raise awareness on drug abuse, drug trafficking and the rehabilitation of drug users,” he said.

In their contributions, Seriake Dickson and Adams Oshiomhole opposed the establishment of a new agency to tackle the problem of drug abuse, especially with the existence of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

While Dickson alluded that drug consumption has fuelled crime and criminality in Nigeria, Oshiomhole said it was better to strengthen the Act establishing the NDLEA to deal with the problems raised by their colleagues.

The former Edo Governor said: “I have serious concerns, there is no disputing the fact that drug abuse has become a national challenge. As we speak, we have NDLEA which not only prosecutes traffickers, but also takes care of drug abuse. I think what we have to do is to look at the existing law of NDLEA to see how we can strengthen it. But with this idea of setting up agencies for everything, we will soon have laws against cough.

“We are spending so much on overhead. I am not convinced that we need another body to compete with NDLEA.”

Hussaini Uba, representing Jigawa North West, also supported Oshiomhole’s position.

“Yesterday, we were told that everyday, new drugs are imported into Nigeria. I was shaken to my marrow when I was told that dry human waste is turned to things to get high. We can look at the existing institutions to strengthen the matter,” Uba said.

After a heated debate, the bill scaled second reading after a voice vote coordinated by Jibrin, and it was referred to the committee on drugs and narcotics to report back in four weeks. – The Sun.