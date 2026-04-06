The peace plan involves a two-tier approach with an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement to be finalised within 15-20 days, a source aware ​of the proposals said on Monday.

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has been in contact “all night long” with U.S. Vice President JD ​Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, the source said.

Iran won’t reopen the Strait as ⁠part of a temporary ceasefire, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday, adding that Iran won’t accept deadlines as it reviews the proposal. Washington ​lacks the readiness for a permanent ceasefire, the official said.

Axios first reported on Sunday that the U.S., Iran and regional mediators were discussing a potential 45-day ​ceasefire as part of a two-phase deal that could lead to a permanent end to the war, citing U.S., Israeli and regional sources.

In a post laden with expletives on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump threatened further strikes on Iranian energy and transport infrastructure if Iran failed to make a ​deal and reopen the Strait by Tuesday. Later on Sunday, the president in a follow-up post gave a more precise deadline: “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time! (Wednesday ​0000 GMT)”

Fresh aerial strikes were reported across the region on Monday, more than five weeks since the U.S. and Israel began pounding Iran in a war that has killed thousands ‌and damaged ⁠economies by boosting oil prices.